What Does Mother's Day Look Like in a Pandemic? Health Officials Encourage People to Get Vaccinated 'for Mom'

In light of Mother’s Day, health officials are encouraging people to get vaccinated and “do it for mom.”

Dr. William Schaffner said that with restaurants opening up, Mother’s Day will look more like it did pre-pandemic. While the holiday may look similar, it seems there might be a shortage of flowers due to the pandemic.

It may be already too late to order flowers as they’re running out in stores fast. On average, this year, Americans will spend $220 on Mother’s Day gifts, according to the National Retail Federation.

If people are still stumped about what to get mom, Jimmy Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, has a suggestion.

“If you're wondering what to do for Mother’s Day, the answer is, go away,” McNearney said. “Hand that woman that mimosa, get her a massage and say ... 'I’ll see you after I put the kids to bed. Eat a gummy, watch a Ryan Gosling movie, goodbye.”

