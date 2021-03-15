Prince William and Kate Middleton continued with Mother's Day tradition Sunday and posted cards from their three children in memory of the late Princess Diana, who they called, "Granny Diana."

"This year Mother’s Day will be different once again," the caption read on the Royal Kensington Instagram account just in time for Britain's Mother's Day. "Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again."

Princess Diana died in a fatal car crash in 1997. William was 15 and Harry was 12.

Every year "George, Charlotte, and Louis make cards remembering their 'Granny,' Diana, for William," the post read. "Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother’s Day."

Separately, Prince Harry arranged for flowers to be placed at his mother's grave in Althorp, Northamptonshire, People reported.

The post comes a week after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's two-hour Oprah Winfrey interview that has brought previous private family conversations within the royal family to the spotlight including allegations of racism at Buckingham Palace.

Markle cited concerns that the family allegedly had over how dark their son Archie's skin color would be. Neither she nor Harry explicitly detailed who within the palace was having these conversations. Harry did exonerate his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and his grandmother Prince Philip of the comments.

"We're very much not a racist family," William said in response to questions from the media as he visited a school in east London with his wife, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," a statement issued by Buckingham Palace addressing the interview last week said. "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

