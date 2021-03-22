A Massachusetts woman who went out on a walk with her German Shepherd in New Hampshire has vanished. Family members of 41-year-old Sinead Lyons have been desperately searching for her, and the New Hampshire police are asking the public for any information on her whereabouts.

Lyons and her dog, Flossie, were last seen on or about March 11, near the shores of Lake Ossipee in New Hampshire. On the evening of March 15, police found Lyons' vehicle, a 2005 white Volvo, in a parking lot near the lake, the New Hampshire State Police said in a release.

The day after the missing woman's car was found, authorities kicked off a multi-agency search that included land, water, and air. Crews canvassed the area by foot, with drones and a helicopter. State Police Lt. James Fogarty said the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department put its airboat on the ice and explored open-water areas of the lake. A remote vehicle was also used to check under the ice, WMUR-9News reported.

Fogarty said he had evidence to believe Lyons had been in the Ossipee area and may have gone on a hiking trip with her dog. He also told the WMUR-9News that they are treating the investigation as a missing persons case and have no reason to suspect foul play.

Meanwhile, Lyons' younger sister Sandra Lyons wrote on Facebook asked people to send prayers. "My big sister Sinead and her German Shepard dog Flossie are still missing, We ask you to keep looking, keep checking your land, to pray. Please help find them. If you have any information please contact New Hampshire State Police. Thank you all for continuing to spread the word. We will find them!”

Lyons is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white coat, white knit hat and black knee-high boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lowell Police Department 978-937-3200

