What It Takes to Send a Piece of Art to Live on the Moon

There are many unusual human artifacts on the moon: American flags, golf balls, plaques and even old spacecraft vehicles.

And soon, an art piece created by United Arab Emirates-based British artist Sacha Jafri will be headed there, too.

His work, named “We Rise Together – with the Light of the Moon,” will be launched to the moon by the end of the year.

“I wanted to create an artwork that would reconnect humanity, or that would help us reconnect," he told Reuters.

But this creation, first revealed at Dubai’s EXPO 2020, didn’t just get the OK to travel to the moon based on beauty. It also went through months of testing to ensure the piece could withstand the extreme temperatures of the moon.

Questions needing to be answered included how the artwork would affect the environment and the atmosphere, and the sustainability of space needed to be considered as well.

The artwork went through six months of tests.

Space-grade aluminum gold plates were used as a canvas to ensure that the piece could last eternally on the moon.



The art can safely withstand temperatures as extreme as -173 degrees Celsius and +123 degrees Celsius.

In addition to the art being sent to the moon, a series of NFTs created by the artist will be sold to raise money for charity.

Another painting Jafri has done, titled "The Journey of Humanity," holds the Guinness World Record for the largest art canvas. That piece sold for $62 million, and it is the second most expensive painting sold at auction by any living artist.

