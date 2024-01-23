It was a shock last week when "Sports Illustrated" fired its entire staff.

They are not alone either, with home-furnishing company Wayfair slashing 1,500 jobs and the legendary department store Macy's closing five locations and cutting 2,400 jobs.

Even the rich and famous can be left feeling adrift when they get the ax, as just happened with television personality Valerie Bertinelli when she got the boot from the Food Network show "Kids Baking Championship" after 12 seasons.

It hurts to get fired, but experts say that a few practical steps after losing a job can help to shorten the time spent without a paycheck.

"When you’re laid off make a list of everybody you’ve worked with in your career," says HR specialist Deb Muller, who notes that LinkedIn is a great tool to help remember past co-workers and bosses. You’re going to find that there’s people that are going to go out of their way to help you on your new career journey."

Muller also says to update that resume as quickly as possible after being let go.

"Brush it off, sit down and think about your accomplishments at your previous job and update it," says Muller. "You want to have that as ready as possible."

And sometimes, the way in which people are fired is just as bad as the firing.

Just ask the staff of Pitchfork, the music site known for its widely influential album reviews.

Staff gathered in a conference room at Conde Nast headquarters in New York City last week according to reports and were told they were being let go by Anna Wintour, the Prada-loving Vogue editrix who some have described as devilish.

Wintour allegedly kept her sunglasses on the entire time.

"One absolutely bizarro detail from this week is that Anna Wintour—seated indoors at a conference table—did not remove her sunglasses while she was telling us that we were about to get canned," wrote Allison Hussey on Twitter. "The indecency we’ve seen from upper management this week is appalling."