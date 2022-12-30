What to Expect From This Year's Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Drop

As the clock strikes midnight from Saturday into Sunday, 2023 will officially begin.

It’ll be a New Year’s Eve for the ages as the iconic Times Square ball drop celebration is back in all its glory.

Organizers Friday did a test run to make sure it will all go off without a hitch.

For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be at full capacity with no related restrictions. You don’t have to be vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask and you don’t have to get tested.

But you may want to bring a raincoat though as it’s expected to be wet, but not freezing, with temperatures in the ‘50s.

Security will be tight, with multiple checkpoints surrounding Times Square. No umbrellas, backpacks, chairs, or alcohol are allowed.

Some big names will be ringing in 2023 on TV.

Miley Cyrus is co-hosting her New Year's Eve party with Dolly Parton on NBC.

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will host their annual special on CNN, but this year they have confirmed they will not be drinking.

They've made headlines in years past for getting drunk on air and the comments made while on TV.

Ryan Seacrest, host of “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin’ Eve” on ABC, says keeping the drinking off air is a “good idea.”

More than a million people are expected to pack into Times Square to watch the ball drop in person.

