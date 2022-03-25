What's It Like to Fly a Jetpack in Real Life?
Inside Edition reporter Victoria Recano went to JetPack Aviation in Moorpark, California, to find out.
Jetpacks have long been an iconic representation of “the future,” but the truth is: they already exist!
And the technology has gotten a lot better than when the idea took off in the 1960s.
So what is it like to fly on a jetpack? We sent Inside Edition reporter Victoria Recano for a lesson at JetPack Aviation in Moorpark, California.
“The thing that makes it safe is the remote control system. So no matter what the trainee does, we can take control away from them,” David Mayman said.
It’s the only place in the world that makes high-powered jetpacks and trains people how to use them. Mayman says you can go up to about 30 feet in the air using their jetpacks.
Watch the video in the player above to see a demonstration.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
What Lauren Pazienza Allegedly Did: Disturbing Timeline Emerges After Arrest Made in Voice Coach's Fatal ShoveCrime
Texas Boy's Lemonade Stand Raises Thousands in Aid for Ukrainian ChildrenInspirational
Gayle Stewart, Missing Nevada Woman Found Stranded on Steep Slope, Has Disappeared Again, Authorities SayNews
6 Oklahoma High School Students Killed When Their Tiny Car Collides With Semi-TruckNews
Bouncy Castle Nearly Flies Into Boy When Wind Gust Snaps Safety StrapNews