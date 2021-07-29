Fourth Sighting of a 'Jetpack Man' Spotted by Pilot Midair Near LAX
“You’ve got airplanes approaching LAX at 180 to 220 miles an hour,” aviation safety expert Steve Cowell said. “At this stage of the game, they’re most vulnerable."
A pilot flying a Boeing 747 near Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday night reported seeing a “possible jetpack man” in the skies. The report triggered a cascade of alerts from the control tower and a comparison to the Marvel superhero “Ironman.”
It marked the fourth sighting of a so-called “jetpack man” over the Los Angeles flight zone in recent months.
Jetpack technology is developing at warp speed. The British Royal Navy demonstrated how it’s developing a jet suit for boarding enemy ships.
But YouTube video of a dummy attached to a drone has some online sleuths wondering if a similar contraption, not an actual jetpack, is behind the mysterious sightings above LAX.
Law enforcement is taking the recent report seriously.
"They may not be able to maneuver as quickly out of the way. So a collision would be catastrophic.”
