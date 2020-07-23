What's on the Cognitive Test Trump Keeps Talking About?

President Donald Trump talked on Fox News last night in greater detail than ever before about the cognitive test he says he passed with flying colors. “It’s actually not that easy, but for me it was easy,” Trump said.

The test Trump is believed to have taken is called the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which is easily accessible on the internet. It allows health care providers to screen patients for cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s Disease.

Inside Edition asked the same questions on the test to a man the same age as Trump. The series of assessments include drawing a line from numbers to letters in ascending order, drawing a clock and setting it to a certain time, naming animals and repeating a series of words that were said earlier in the test.

Trump appeared to demonstrate repeating words during his interview on Fox News, saying “Person, woman, man, TV, camera,” in a televised moment that has since gone viral on social media.

Dr. Thea Gallagher, a clinical psychologist at the University of Pennsylvania, said the test is not meant to be difficult.

“It’s meant to be a rapid assessment if you have a cognitive dysfunction,” Gallagher told Inside Edition.

Trump has challenged Joe Biden to take the same cognitive test. Biden said he will prove his mental acuity on the debate stage.



