Where Is Cory Dale Moore? Missing North Carolina Man Vanished From Grandma's Home Without His Shoes

Where is Cory Dale Moore? The family of the North Carolina man who has been missing for six weeks are desperate to find the 32-year-old father of three who vanished without his shoes.

Moore was last seen around 2 p.m. on Sept. 3 at his grandmother’s house on Pickard Road in Sanford. He left on foot without his shoes and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, according to a release issued by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

It was reported that Moore said he was going to take a shower, but when his mother checked on him a short time later, he was gone, NBC reported.

Moore's aunt, Sherri Galvin, told Dateline that Moore's shoes were still at the house. But his wallet and cell phone were missing. He didn’t have a car, so Galvin said it appeared he left on foot.

“It just doesn’t make any sense,” Galvin said. “He’s never just walked off. And he’s always stayed in contact with his kids, his sister, his mom, me -- someone.”

Galvin told Dateline that her nephew is a devoted father of 4-year-old twin boys and a 3-year-old daughter, but had been going through a rough time over the last two years. In June, he moved in with his sister in Mooresville, North Carolina and began working at a local natural gas company.

“He wanted so badly to be a good dad,” said Galvin. She shared that her nephew helped her through a divorce by taking her hiking and even accompanying her to a company Christmas party so she wouldn’t have to go alone.

“That’s just the kind of guy he was,” she said.

She told Dateline that her nephew had struggled lately and sometimes ended up in bad situations. She said their family is worried that he may have gotten into trouble with some people he had been messaging prior to his disappearance. She added that they're had been no activity with his bank account or social media pages since he disappeared.

“He didn’t deserve this. He was turning his life around and deserved a second chance.”

Moore had been at his sister’s wedding in August, where Galvin said he appeared happy and in good spirits.

“He’s someone’s daddy. Someone’s son. He is someone’s brother. Someone’s nephew,” Galvin said. “And he’s still missing. We just want to know where he is.”

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office launched a search in the surrounding area with crews, cadaver dogs and drones. But there appeared to be no trace of Moore, NBC reported.

Moore is 6-feet tall, weighs approximately 210 pounds and has brown hair and a light brown beard. He has a patch of white hair on the back of his head on the left side. His tattoos include his last name “Moore” on his left forearm, mallard duck heads on both biceps and blue stars behind his ears. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, gray shorts and was barefoot.

Anyone who might have information about Moore’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 919-775-5531 or the anonymous tip line at 919-718-4577.

RELATED STORIES

Where Is Sydney West? Search Is on for Missing 19-Year-Old University of Berkeley Student

Fisherman Finds Woman Missing for 2 Years Alive and Floating at Sea

Suzanne Morphew Case: Brother Doesn't Believe Missing Mom Is Alive But Launches Search to Find Her Remains