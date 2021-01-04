Where Is David Dahlen? Man Who Rammed Cop With Stolen Pickup Truck on Christmas Eve Escapes Police Custody

A suspect accused of ramming a stolen truck into an Oregon police officer on Christmas Eve has escaped custody, according to authorities. Now, the Portland Police Bureau are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the 24-year-old man as the police officer injured reportedly continues to recover from a fractured pelvis.

David Dahlen, 24, is wanted for first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, assaulting a public safety officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and second-degree escape after allegedly fleeing a holding cell at the Portland Police Bureau’s Central Precinct Saturday night, according to a statement by police.

The holding cell is meant to be temporary, according to OregonLive, and officers ran after Dahlen on foot as he escaped the building before he disappeared into the night, KOIN reported.

Dahlen was still not in custody as of Monday morning, according to the New York Post.

“An effort to recapture Dahlen is underway,” authorities told the New York Post. “There is no reason to believe that he presents a direct threat to the community. However, PPB is asking for the public’s help to locate him.”

Dahlen had allegedly driven a stolen pickup truck into Officer Jennifer Pierce, who suffered a fractured pelvis and was hospitalized, police said.

He was arrested and placed in a secure holding cell January 2 and escaped later that day. Police have launched an investigation to determine how he was able to escape from the cell.

If anyone sees Dahlen or knows where he is, they're asked to not approach him and to instead call 911 right away, police said.

