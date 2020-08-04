Where Is Erika Lloyd? California Mom Vanished on 'Pandemic Road Trip,' Police Seek Assistance

Police are asking the public for help in finding a 37-year-old California mom who disappeared more than a month ago after the family says she said she left for a “pandemic road trip.” Erika Lloyd left Walnut Creek, California to go to the iconic Joshua Tree National Park, which is seven hours away from her home.

Two hours into her journey, family members say they lost contact with her.

Lloyd left her 12-year-old son with his grandparents. The little boy has constantly asked where his mother is, officials said.

After losing contact with Lloyd, cops say they found her black Honda Accord, abandoned and with broken windshields, in the Mojave Desert, which is not far from her vacation destination. Police said there were no signs of foul play at the scene. Cops also say there was no sign of camping gear in the car, so it remains unclear if she was going on a camping trip.

"We both feel like that she could still be out here, she could be with people, somebody could have taken her in," her father, Wayne Lloyd, told ABC affiliate KESQ. "We are hopeful as of this time the sheriff's department hasn't seen anything negative."

"She seemed like she was fine," her mother, Ruth Lloyd, told KESQ. "Being in lockdown for almost three months not being able to work and she was trying to home school her son, it was starting to get to her, the pressure and not having any income."

The parents believe their daughter may have gotten into a car accident and might have become disoriented.

Police said anyone with information on Lloyd's whereabouts should contact the Walnut Creek Police Department or the Morongo Basin California Highway Patrol office, which is investigating the case.

RELATED STORIES

New York Coronavirus Patient With 'No Chance of Survival' Returns Home After Months on Ventilator in Hospital

Chad Daybell Hearing: Police Share Bodycam Footage, Disturbing Details From Missing Idaho Kids Investigation

Delta Flight Turns Back After 2 Passengers Refuse to Wear Face Masks Amid Coronavirus