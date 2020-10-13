Where Is Holly Suzanne Courtier? California Mother Disappears on Solo Hike in Utah’s Zion National Park

It has been one week since Holly Suzanne Courtier went missing after going on a solo hike at Utah’s Zion National Park. Her daughter is desperate for her mother’s safe return and is asking the public for their help.

“I want her to come home,” Kailey Chambers said during an interview with CBS Los Angeles. “If my mom is somehow able to hear this. I don’t want you to give up. Keep fighting.”

The 38-year-old mother from Woodland Hills, California was last seen getting off a private shuttle bus in Zion National Park on Oct. 6 around 1:30 p.m., according to the National Park Service (NPS) and local reports.

Park officials said her intended travel plans were not known.

Chambers said her mother had been traveling the country visiting national parks since losing her job as a nanny because of the coronavirus pandemic, reported the news network.

Chambers said that her mother is an “experienced” hiker, who often hikes alone and is very familiar with Zion Park. She said the pair had visited Zion National Park a few months ago, reported the New York Post.

“You are not able to drive your car into the park; you have to take a shuttle in and out so that is the only way she could leave,” Chambers said to the news station. “They have security cameras at the entrances and exits of the park and they have not seen her come out.”

She said that it is believed her mother had a sleeping bag and a hammock with her, but it it unclear how much food she had with her.

“I do know there are fresh waters streams she is able to get water from, but without food we are running a few days on her survival so this is very crucial,” said Chambers, who appeared choked up.

Amanda Rowland, a Zion National Park spokesperson, told Inside Edition Digital that search operations for Courtier is still underway.

Park Rangers along with Washington County Sheriff’s Office are continuing with the investigation. Since her disappearance they have gathered some information and continue to ask the public for their assistance in finding her.

Courtier is described as being 5-foot-3 and 100 pounds, and may have been wearing a Pistil gray trucker hat, a black Patagonia Nano puff jacket, a dark tank top, gray Danner Trail hiking boots and an Osprey Blue multi-day pack.

National Park Service officials say Courtier may also have a cream-colored Kuhl open-front hoodie, a Rumple Nanoloft puffy blanket and a camouflage double-size hammock.

Anyone with information about Courtier can contact the National Park Service tip line at 888-653-0009.

