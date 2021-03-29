A 14-year-old Texas girl is reportedly in "extreme danger" after she was allegedly kidnapped by her father who is a registered sex-offender.

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday after Lexus Nichole Gray was allegedly taken by her father, 40-year-old Justin Gray after he allegedly assaulted her mother and chased her with a knife, the Rains County Sheriff said. The dad is considered to be dangerous and armed.

As of Friday, authorities believe Gray is in the Mesquite- or Dallas-area with the young girl.

Grey was previously convicted of two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In May 2009, he was convicted of assaulting a 16-year-old girl, police said. He is currently wanted on a parole violation warrant.

He is described as 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

This is a breaking story. Visit Inside Edition Digital for updates.

