Where Is Lexus Gray? Texas Teen in 'Extreme Danger' After Being Abducted by Sex Offender Dad, Cops Say
Police are looking for Justin Shaun Gray, 40, who allegedly abducted his daughter Friday from Point, Texas.
A 14-year-old Texas girl is reportedly in "extreme danger" after she was allegedly kidnapped by her father who is a registered sex-offender.
An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday after Lexus Nichole Gray was allegedly taken by her father, 40-year-old Justin Gray after he allegedly assaulted her mother and chased her with a knife, the Rains County Sheriff said. The dad is considered to be dangerous and armed.
As of Friday, authorities believe Gray is in the Mesquite- or Dallas-area with the young girl.
Grey was previously convicted of two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
In May 2009, he was convicted of assaulting a 16-year-old girl, police said. He is currently wanted on a parole violation warrant.
He is described as 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.
This is a breaking story. Visit Inside Edition Digital for updates.
