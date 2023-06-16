A new age-progressed photo has been released of a Tennessee girl who went missing when she was 5 in 2021.

Summer Wells, who is now 7 years old, disappeared from outside her home on June 15, 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Since it has been two years after Wells’ disappearance, TBI, with the help of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, released an age-progressed photo of what she may look like today.

TBI also said in their announcement that there have been no new details in the search for the young girl and that her Amber Alert is ongoing.

“Though we have no new details to share, rest assured: We’re continuing to work with the FBI and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office to chase every lead, ask every question, and search every place we can to find Summer. We won’t stop until we have answers,” TBI said.

The investigation into her disappearance is still ongoing. The details made available by TBI have been limited since it is still an open case, TBI said.

Wells was last seen at home wearing grey pants and a pink shirt. Anyone with credible information in regards to her disappearance is asked to report it to the TBI tip line, 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Unfortunately for Wells’ family, her disappearance is not the only one the family has had to grapple with.

Wells’ maternal aunt, Rosie Marie Bly, went missing in 2009 out of Wisconsin. She was 21 at the time. Law enforcement does not believe the two disappearances are related. Bly was last seen leaving her home in St. Croix Falls headed toward Cushing, a five-mile drive away. Police say she never made it to Cushing and her car was later found in a parking lot 30 miles away from her home. Bly's disappearance has been designated a cold case due to her going missing in 2009 and there being no new leads.

Related Stories