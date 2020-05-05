'Where's the Beef?' Wendy's Scales Back Hamburger Offerings During Coronavirus Meat Shortage

Fans of Wendy's trademark square burgers are asking "Where's the beef?" after some restaurants were forced to remove its mainstay because of a meat shortage prompted by COVID-19.

Customers took to Twitter to express their displeasure with not being able to order their favorites at some of the fast-food chain's establishments.

"I tried to get a baconator today, but they said they were out of burgers because there's a beef shortage. So I gotta ask... Where's the beef?" posted one customer, citing Wendy's bacon burger offering.

The company issued a statement, citing meat shortages across the continent. Burgers are "temporarily limited at some restaurants ... supply has been tight because beef suppliers across North America face production challenges," it said.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused shortages of various meat products as processing plant workers test positive for COVID-19 and supply chains break down, resulting in fewer shipments.

In other virus-related news, President Trump left the White House Tuesday for the first time in weeks, accompanied by staffers not wearing masks. Trump downplayed the lack of protective gear, saying "they've all been tested (as of) an hour ago," he told reporters. "Have you been tested? I trust you."

He also dismissed new projections from health experts saying the number of virus deaths could nearly double in the coming three months. “We did everything right, but now it’s time to go back to work,” Trump said.

States continued to reopen, but not without backlash. In Miami, parks were closed again after 10,000 were cited for disobeying social distancing rules. A Wisconsin doctor was placed on leave by the hospital he works for after he posted a selfie online from a protest rally against stay-at-home orders. The physician wasn't wearing a face mask.

In Los Angeles, some city officials say two empty luxury hotels may provide a comfortable solution to hundreds of homeless living on Skid Row. Inside Edition's Jim Moret took a look at a room in the Ritz Carlton.

"It's $360 per night," he said. "Just look at this plush luxury. ... It's a far cry from living on the street."

