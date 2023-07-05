Secret Service Launches Investigation After Cocaine Discovered in West Wing of White House

Crime
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 3:41 PM PDT, July 5, 2023

It's a West Wing whodunnit!

The Secret Service confirmed on Wednesday that an investigation is underway after a bag of cocaine was discovered in a guest lobby of the White House over the weekend.

President Joe Biden and his family were spending the weekend in Camp David when officials found the bag on Sunday, then briefly shut down the West Wing while they worked to identify the white, powdery substance.

A few hours later, the Washington DC Fire Department informed agents that tests had determined it to be cocaine. The Secret Service has since confirmed this after running their own tests on the substance spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said on Wednesday.

Now comes the hard part — uncovering the culprit.

The dime-sized bag was found in the screening area where guests of staffers must report before they are allowed entry into the West Wing. This is the same area where phones and personal belongings can be locked up in cubbies.

"If you are a White House employee, you can sign up to give guests guided tours of the West Wing," Washington Post White House correspondent Tyler Pager tells Inside Edition. "And the place where this was found is the entry point for those tours. So some in the White House believe the cocaine is potentially associated with a tour that was ongoing on Sunday."

On Wednesday, Guglielmin said that given the high amount of foot traffic in the area on weekends it may not be possible to unmask the individual who brought the White House to a standstill for a brief moment on Sunday.

As for reports linking the cocaine to President Biden's son Hunter, he was not at the White House on the day in question and instead with his family at Camp David.

 

