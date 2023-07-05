Secret Service Launches Investigation After Cocaine Discovered in West Wing of White House
The dime-sized bag was found in the screening area where guests of staffers must report before they are allowed entry into the West Wing. This is the same area where phones and personal belongings can be locked up in cubbies.
It's a West Wing whodunnit!
The Secret Service confirmed on Wednesday that an investigation is underway after a bag of cocaine was discovered in a guest lobby of the White House over the weekend.
President Joe Biden and his family were spending the weekend in Camp David when officials found the bag on Sunday, then briefly shut down the West Wing while they worked to identify the white, powdery substance.
A few hours later, the Washington DC Fire Department informed agents that tests had determined it to be cocaine. The Secret Service has since confirmed this after running their own tests on the substance spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said on Wednesday.
Now comes the hard part — uncovering the culprit.
The dime-sized bag was found in the screening area where guests of staffers must report before they are allowed entry into the West Wing. This is the same area where phones and personal belongings can be locked up in cubbies.
"If you are a White House employee, you can sign up to give guests guided tours of the West Wing," Washington Post White House correspondent Tyler Pager tells Inside Edition. "And the place where this was found is the entry point for those tours. So some in the White House believe the cocaine is potentially associated with a tour that was ongoing on Sunday."
On Wednesday, Guglielmin said that given the high amount of foot traffic in the area on weekends it may not be possible to unmask the individual who brought the White House to a standstill for a brief moment on Sunday.
As for reports linking the cocaine to President Biden's son Hunter, he was not at the White House on the day in question and instead with his family at Camp David.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Oregon Man Falls 200 Feet to His Death While Hiking Waterfall With His Wife and 5 ChildrenNews
Tourist Hits $1.3M Jackpot at Vegas Airport Before Heading HomeNews
The Best Way to Cook Your Burgers This Fourth of July, According to Some ChefsHuman Interest
Murder Suspect Evaded Arrest for Nearly 40 Years Caught, Watched His Story on 'America's Most Wanted': CopsCrime
Social Media Platforms Target, Restrict and Silence LGBTQ+ Content, Experts SayHuman Interest