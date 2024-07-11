The White House has fired back at George Clooney Thursday for calling on President Joe Biden to quit the 2024 presidential race.

Clooney said he came his decision after the latest debate between Biden and former president Donald Trump, and after personally interacting with Biden at a Hollywood fundraiser the actor helped host.

A campaign official who attended the Hollywood event told CNN George Clooney left three hours before the president, which CNN reported was meant to suggest Biden has more stamina than Clooney.

Trump took aim at the Oscar-winner, calling him a "fake movie actor [who has] turned on crooked Joe like the rats they both are."

"Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Clooney reportedly reached out to former president Barack Obama to let him know about The New York Times op-ed piece ahead of time. Obama reportedly did not advise Clooney one way or the other, but he also did not object.

Some are suggesting Obama was behind Clooney's op-ed.

Biden had no reaction when he was asked about Clooney.

Large donor fundraising for Biden has reportedly come to a halt. One donor told CNN, "everything is frozen."

"He's in a really bad spot. We continue to hear now from people who say the fundraising is beginning to dry up, not only at the Biden campaign but for the super PACs that are designed to support him," CBS News Senior White House and Political Correspondent Ed O'Keefe tells Inside Edition.

According to a new poll, 67% of voters want Biden to step aside. Thursday night's primetime press conference is being seen as a make-or-break moment.

"Yet again he's gonna face a series of questions on a bunch of different issues, have to think on his feet on live television. He struggled to do that two weeks ago, we'll see how it goes," O'Keefe says.