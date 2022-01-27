The body of 16-year-old Tioni Theus was found along a freeway in California earlier this month. The teen had been shot in the neck, according to the coroner's report.

Her family is hoping for answers as to who could have left her there.

"Whoever knows what happened needs to say something. It's just as simple as that," Nafeesha Kincy, Tioni's cousin, said. "She was a human being. She didn't deserve this."

Los Angeles County leaders approved a $10,000 reward to help find the killer.

City council members are calling for another $50,000 to be added to the reward, and a vote is expected next week.

"The family is distraught, the community is distraught, and we're distraught," Los Angeles City Councilman Curren Price noted. "It's just a senseless killing."

Since the incident occurred, activists have been trying to call attention to the case to bring the family some closure.

"Her body was dumped on the freeway like it was garbage as if her life didn't matter," activist Najee Ali said. "But the family and the community know her life did matter."

