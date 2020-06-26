Who Was the Woman With the Heart Pendant? Police in New York Investigating Cold Case Release New Photo

News 11:45 AM PDT, June 26, 2020 - Inside Edition Staff
National Database for Missing and Exploited Children
Police in New York trying to crack a cold case from almost four decades ago are hoping a new facial reconstruction image will do just that. The woman’s body was discovered in a dumpster in Freeport in November 1982. She was wearing a heart pendant with a green stone and the letter K.

This week, police released a new facial recognition sketch.  Authorities believe the woman was in her teens or early twenties and stood between 5 foot and 5-foot-3. 

They asked anyone who may recognize the sketch or have information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

