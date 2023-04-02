More teenagers are opting to not get a driver’s license and the rite of passage is no longer appealing to many young folks.

Mia Castellanos is 15 years old and like a lot of teens these days, she has zero interest in getting her license.

She told Inside Edition she won’t get a license because “honestly it’s just really scary going behind the wheel.”

She isn’t alone. The Federal Highway Administration says just 25 percent of 16 year olds opted to get their license in 2021.

It used to be a rite of passage getting your driver's license and a key step towards independence.

However, car services like Lyft, Uber as well as food delivery services like Doordash and Uber Eats are a way for teens to get around and get what they want without driving themselves.

Elijiah Willis, 17, relies primarily on his parents to get him around town, and if they can’t do it, he will use Uber, he said.

But not all teens are opting out. Rocco Rossetto, 18, a senior at Loyola High School in Los Angeles, California, has bucked the trend and is glad he got his license because “honestly, I wanted more freedom.”

