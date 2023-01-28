Why Are Whale Meat Products in Japanese Vending Machines?

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:06 AM PST, January 28, 2023

This rebranding of whale meat is something conservation groups are keeping an eye on.

A storefront in Japan houses vending machines that sell whale products, including frozen sashimi, steaks, bacon and canned stews.

The whaling industry has been limited by conservation laws that aimed to preserve marine life, but the vending machine’s owner says whale meat is part of Japanese culture he would like to revive.

Kunitake Suzuki, a retiree, told Reuters, “a lot of childhood memories come back [when I eat whale]. At that time, people from overseas ate beef, but many Japanese people grew up eating whale meat.”

This rebranding of whale meat is something conservation groups are monitoring.

Katrin Matthes, Whale and Dolphin Conservation’s Japan Policy Head, told Reuters, what they are “probably trying” to do is make the meat “more popular.”

“Make it more popular, make the people more aware about it. Telling the people this is part of our national identity to make them increase their demand, so that they will hopefully be able to sell more. So that is what we think is going on right now. So it's a big question if they will be successful in the end. As of now, to us it looks [like] the people are not getting really influenced by that,” she said.

Reports say in that people in Japan consumed just 1,000 tons of whale meat in 2021, as opposed to 2.5 million tons of chicken and more than 1 million tons of beef that same year.

Related Stories

Food Safety Expert Highlights the Foods That People Think Need to Be Refrigerated But Are Meant for the Pantry
‘Cambodian Cowboy’ Charms Foodies With Cultural Spin on BBQ
Would You Use an Edible Utensil?
‘Spider Bots’ Aim to Clean and Fix Sewers in JapanOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Tyre Nichols Bodycam Footage: Cities Prepare For Unrest After Release of Video Showing Fatal Police Beating
Tyre Nichols Bodycam Footage: Cities Prepare For Unrest After Release of Video Showing Fatal Police Beating
1

Tyre Nichols Bodycam Footage: Cities Prepare For Unrest After Release of Video Showing Fatal Police Beating

Crime
3rd Child Allegedly Strangled by Mom Lindsay Clancy, 8-Month-Old Callan Clancy, Dies in Hospital, DA Says
3rd Child Allegedly Strangled by Mom Lindsay Clancy, 8-Month-Old Callan Clancy, Dies in Hospital, DA Says
2

3rd Child Allegedly Strangled by Mom Lindsay Clancy, 8-Month-Old Callan Clancy, Dies in Hospital, DA Says

Crime
Bryan Kohberger Murder Case Prosecutors Turn Over Evidence, Including 1,865 Photos and 995 Pages of Documents
Bryan Kohberger Murder Case Prosecutors Turn Over Evidence, Including 1,865 Photos and 995 Pages of Documents
3

Bryan Kohberger Murder Case Prosecutors Turn Over Evidence, Including 1,865 Photos and 995 Pages of Documents

Crime
What Is Ozempic Face? Woman Who Lost 68 Pounds on Diabetes Medication Says Her Face Felt Like It 'Was Melting'
What Is Ozempic Face? Woman Who Lost 68 Pounds on Diabetes Medication Says Her Face Felt Like It 'Was Melting'
4

What Is Ozempic Face? Woman Who Lost 68 Pounds on Diabetes Medication Says Her Face Felt Like It 'Was Melting'

News
Florida Woman Accused of Defrauding Holocaust Survivor Out of $2.8M in Dating Scheme, DOJ Says
Florida Woman Accused of Defrauding Holocaust Survivor Out of $2.8M in Dating Scheme, DOJ Says
5

Florida Woman Accused of Defrauding Holocaust Survivor Out of $2.8M in Dating Scheme, DOJ Says

Crime
Athena Brownfield's Remains Formally Identified as Mourners Remember Slain 4-Year-Old
Athena Brownfield's Remains Formally Identified as Mourners Remember Slain 4-Year-Old
6

Athena Brownfield's Remains Formally Identified as Mourners Remember Slain 4-Year-Old

Crime