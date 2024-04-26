Some people are taking bungee jumping to a whole different level. Daredevils are now bungee jumping without a safety cord attached and instead, have only a net below them.

The cordless bungee jump at Velocity Adrenaline Park in New Zealand features a 140-foot free fall.

The drop lasts around four-and-a-half seconds.

“The whole reason there is no rope is when you drop, you’re meant to have that stomach drop feeling of nothing being around you,” Eden Togiatama tells Inside Edition.

Togiatama has done the jump 10 times.

“When I drop, you kind of feel like you want to grab onto something. I guess that’s the part of the adrenalin part of things,” she says.

Hollywood stuntman Korey Fackler tells Inside Edition the risks of participating in the free fall include potentially getting whiplash and possibly having a heart attack. You have to be over 108 pounds and over the age of 10 to partake in the cordless bungee plunge.