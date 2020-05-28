Why Some Businesses Are Refusing Cash During the Pandemic

The world was already moving to pay by app or credit card, and now in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, some places are taking extra precautions and others won't be taking any cash at all. Restaurant manager Maricella Moreno uses alcohol to sanitize each bill and coin that she receives.

"I do sanitize door knobs, but I thought, 'Why not the money?'" Moreno told Inside Edition.

She says her customers at El Tarasco in Venice, California, appreciate it.

But at some places, like one Los Angeles golf course, cash is not accepted at all in the hopes of stopping the spread of the virus.

"I think it's a great idea," one customer said. "It gives me a greater sense of confidence that I won't transfer and it won't transfer to me."

"It was a simple decision," said Laura Bauernfeind, Golf Manager at Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks. "Part of those operating procedures included going cashless to minimize transition time with staff and minimize points of contact between staff and golfers."

Other businesses are also taking a stand against cash.

"We would ask as well that you consider paying with credit card or mobile pay to avoid cash," said the Purple House Restaurant in Maine.

San Francisco's Church Urban Creamery says, "We are encouraging contactless payment methods at this time."

But professor of economics, Kenneth Rogoff said he pandemic will not be the end of cash.

"There are many reasons we want to preserve cash," Rogoff said. "I think privacy is the number one reason. You want to be able to do some things without anyone knowing about."

In their guidelines for reopening, the Centers for Disease Control recommends if you have to use cash in a restaurant or bar that you should use a tray to pass it to your server, not your hands.

RELATED STORIES

Michelin-Star Restaurant The Inn at Little Washington Seats Mannequins to Make Dining Room Look Busy

Will Coronavirus End the Restaurant Buffet as We Know It?

How a Tennessee Restaurant Is Keeping Customers Eating in House Safe Amid Coronavirus

From Bubbles to Mannequins, Restaurants Try to Adapt to Coronavirus Challenge This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing



