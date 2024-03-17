For some parents, snapping a photo of their bundle of joy on their phone just isn’t enough.

Some parents are spending up to $10,000 to capture the perfect photos of their baby.

Erika Clark owns The Pod Photography in Culver City, California, and has been taking customized photos of babies for 16 years.

“We design everything here. There is nothing done on green screen. There is nothing done in post, everything is done in camera and created in real life,” Clark tells Inside Edition. “The amazing thing about what we do is we are capturing memories, like this is a milestone in a baby’s life that you will only get to document once”

Jaden and Ron Koa booked a session for their twin newborn girls Remi and Kailo.

“Although the price tag is high, we think that it is worth it just given the fact that these are very customized packages that we are purchasing,” Ron tells Inside Edition.

Clark uses space heaters in her studio to keep babies warm and sound machines to lull them to sleep. The entire session lasts about three hours.

The Koa twins' photoshoot featured Remi and Kailo in a bedroom, a Parisian bakery and in a wreath heart made out of flowers.

For the parents, the finished product is priceless.