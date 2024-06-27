The widow of the actor and professional surfer, Tamayo Perry, who died after a shark attack off Oahu's north shore last week is speaking out.

"He woke up, gave me a bunch of kisses, said, 'I love you goodbye, I'm going to work,' and then never came home. It was just like that was it. That was my time. I'm so grateful for it," Emilia tells Inside Edition.

Perry appeared in the films "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Blue Crush."

He was best known for his surfing skills, including conquering Hawaii's famed pipeline.

His widow, Emilia, who shared her husband's passion for surfing, says he was fearless when it came to shark encounters.

"I think he would have strategies like, 'Okay. if one comes my way, make yourself bigger, let's get together and all be big so then it's harder for them to get us. If it does get us we're going to punch him in the nose or something,'" Emilia says.

On June 23, Perry was working as a lifeguard when he was attacked by a reported tiger shark, a species known for its unprovoked attacks on humans.

Friend and fellow lifeguard Jessie King responded to the 911 call.

"We didn't know that it was him at the time until we got to him," King says.

King says the shark population is growing in the waters off Hawaii due to conservation efforts.

"There are certain areas that might have a higher density of sharks than others and we definitely are having a growing population and that is a problem," King says.

One day after Perry's deadly attack, a 20-year-old Hawaiian tourist was bitten by a shark.

Perry's widow says her husband was a man of faith and had no fear of dying.

"I'm so sad and I miss him so much but I know he's in heaven and he's happy," Emilia says.