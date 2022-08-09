Wild Turkey Breaks Into Wisconsin Apartment Building

The police were called to a Wisconsin apartment building when a wild turkey crashed through a second-story window.

The Wausau Police Department shared bodycam footage of police officers geared with gloves and nets to capture the bird.

In the video, the wild turkey is seen running around the apartment unit and attempting to fly but after a few tries, officers were able to capture the bird and release it outdoors unharmed.

Apartment resident Doris Madden told WSAW that she became suspicious when she first saw the broken window on Aug. 5.

“We had no idea what had caused it, or if anybody was even home,” Madden told the outlet.

Madden called the apartment manager, who then got maintenance to check on the situation, according to WSAW.

“When he opened the door, there’s the turkey. And so he thought, ‘I’m not going to try to catch that thing.’ So he called the police station for animal control,” Madden told WSAW.

“A lot of times the first response in any call including animal calls are our patrol officers. They just have to try to do the best they can with the information that they have and the equipment available to them,” said Wausau Police Department Patrol Captain Todd Baeten told WSAW.

Madden told WSAW that the whole building “talking turkey,” since the incident.

“I think it’s kind of funny. I’m just glad it wasn’t my apartment,” she told the outlet.

