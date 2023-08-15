Many are returning home to Maui after fleeing the devastating wildfires, only to find their homes and property incinerated.

That includes 17 of the 18 firefighters who live in Lahaina. All but one Lahaina firefighter lost their home to the fires.

“People here are like, really struggling,” firefighter Aina Kohler tells Inside Edition. “Everyone’s trying to get answers. We’re trying to get people housed.”

Kohler and her husband Jonny Varona are both firefighters in Lahaina who lost their home while working on the front lines in the fight against the devastating wildfires. A GoFundMe has been set up for their family.

Additional frustration is growing among displaced Maui residents who are being contacted by buyers.

“I am so frustrated with investors and realtors calling the families who lost their home, offering to buy their land,” one woman says. “How dare you do that to our community right now.”

Also being criticized is a snorkeling company, Maui Snorkeling, that ran an excursion on Aug. 11 in the aftermath of the fires. But the boat's skipper, Spencer Erwin tells Inside Edition the trip was "not a for-profit event" and that “from the start” the company’s intended to donate the proceeds of the charter to charity.

"It was a charity event, that money was donated directly to the Maui food bank," he says. "We shifted our efforts and the next day, commenced taking loads of goods up to Lahaina." He also denies claims by some that the boat was near Lahaina. He says the boat “was no closer than 11 miles” to Lahaina and was “operating with permission from local authorities.”

For one Lahaina resident, all that was left was his metal safe, but it had been looted. The homeowner’s safe had been ransacked and emptied of its contents, a video posted on social media showed.

“Looting happening in Lahaina,” the post read. “The only thing left from my uncle’s house was a fireproof safe… the safe has been pried open, the last of their possessions gone.”

Residents are also struggling as they search for resources. One man made a plea on social media, where he asked for baby formula and baby food.

New video from last week shows families seeking shelter from the fires as ash rained over them.

Hawaiian-born American Idol winner Iam Tongi dedicated a song to the victims.

The economic cost from the wildfires to Maui coils add up to $7 billion and the governor says it will take years to rebuild.

Those affected by the fires can visit the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency for information on where to find financial assistance, food and shelter. To help those in need in the wake of the fires, be sure to donate to charities that are registered with the Department of the Attorney General. To confirm a charity is approved to solicit donations, check the agency's look-up tool on its website.

Several organizations confirmed to be providing disaster relief in Hawaii include:

Aloha United Way: The Honolulu-based non-profit has set up a dedicated fund for victims of the Maui wildfire. For check donations, please send to 200 N Vineyard Blvd #700, Honolulu, HI 96817 and make payable to Aloha United Way. Memo: Maui Fire Relief Fund.

The Maui Strong Fund: Run by the Hawai’i Community Foundation, the organization is accepting donations for food, clothing and shelter for families who have lost their homes.

The American Red Cross of Hawaii: Donate to the Red Cross by calling 1-800-435-7669.

The Maui Food Bank: Donations will go toward paying for meals for displaced Maui residents.

The Maui Humane Society: Displaced pets are being provided for through contributions to the organization's fund.