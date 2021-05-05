Will Smith is going to get back into shape and go from his “worst” figure to his “best."

On Tuesday, Smith posed topless and in shorts to announced he is going to show his weight loss and strength journey in a new YouTube series.

“This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!” the “Bad Boys” actor wrote.

The series is tentatively titled "Best Shape of My Life," and will show Smith "rebuilding his body into the best shape of his life and getting his groove back along the way," YouTube said in a statement obtained by CNN.

The six-part unscripted series is being produced by Smith's Westbrook Media, CNN reported.

The announcement of the show came after the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star took to Instagram Monday and kept it real with fans, sharing a photo of him in shorts and unopened track jacket exposing his bare chest.

“I’m gonna be real wit yall - I’m in the worst shape of my life,” the 52-year-old actor said in his caption.

The photo sparked much chatter online and comments as Roots bandleader and drummer Questlove called it “the most amazing post in the history of social media,” while Arnold Schwarzenegger told him “Will, you poor baby, I’m crying for you, even though you’re still in better shape than 90% of America. Keep pumping!”

After seeing the post Monday, "Bad Boys" franchise director and producer Michael Bay posted in Smith's comments, "Well...let’s get the band back together?? Bad Boys Final chapter. You’ll get in shape I guarantee you!"

