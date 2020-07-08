Will Smith Opens Up About Racism He Experienced Growing Up in Philadelphia

Actor Will Smith is adding his voice to the discussion about racism in the United States, sharing memories from his childhood in Philadelphia. "I understand what it is like to be in those circumstances with police," Smith said on the podcast "On One With Angela Rye."

He said that he experienced racism first hand.

"I've been called n**** by the cops in Philly on more than 10 occasions," Smith said.

Those incidents allegedly took place under the city's controversial former mayor, Frank Rizzo. A statue of Rizzo in the city was recently removed after being vandalized during demonstrations against police.

"I grew up under Mayor Rizzo. He went from the chief of police to becoming the mayor, and he had an iron hand," Smith said.

