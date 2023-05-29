Wisconsin Boy’s Project Sends Birthday Cards to Every Kid in His Town

What started out as a community service project and has ended up being a full-time hobby for Lukas, 5, from Wisconsin, by making sure every child in his town gets a birthday card.

Lukas’ mom says it's a way to channel and focus his creativity.

"He decided that he was going to make birthday cards for every kid in Antigo and that's what he wanted to do. We got our hours in that we needed and he just wanted to keep doing it,” Sam Smith, Lukas's mom, told WSAW. “It was like, happy mom heart. I was so excited that he was so, like, loving and wanted to give back."

Lukas himself said he likes “drawing inside the cards and then outside the cards. Putting stickers on is my favorite."

Lukas’s mom says it's a way to channel and focus his creativity.

"They think he might be on the spectrum, but we don't have an official diagnosis yet,” Sam said.

Megan Novak requested a birthday card for her son, Eddie. She says it certainly made the day more special.

"It just shows that he wants to spread happiness and just share some joy with the other kids,” Novak said.

Knowing that Lukas is spreading kindness to complete strangers fills this mother’s heart with joy.

"I'm so proud of him,” his mom said.

Related Stories