The investigation is ongoing for doctoral fellow Kelsey Musgrove, who went hiking in Iron County and was later found dead.

Twenty-six-year-old cardiothoracic fellow Kelsey Musgrove was hiking at Potato River Falls in Wisconsin when she was reported missing, according to authorities.

Musgrove’s last contact with others was on March 26 and she was reported missing on March 30, according to a press release from the Iron County Sheriff’s department.

Authorities say after the young woman’s vehicle was located in a parking area, deputies alongside 25 other agencies assisted in an air, ground, and water search.

"All indications at the scene and information from family and friends lead us to believe she had gone hiking along Potato River and had not returned to her vehicle," Sheriff Paul Samardich said in the release. 

That Sunday, Musgrove’s body was found near the falls. The release states that foul play is not suspected, and that the investigation is ongoing. 

"We would like to express our sincere condolences to Kelsey's family," the sheriff's office said.

