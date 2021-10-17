Wisconsin Newlyweds Criticized by Some on Social Media for Wearing Sweatsuits at Wedding Party | Inside Edition

A young Wisconsin couple’s choice to take the comfy route for their preferred wedding party attire is raising some eyebrows on social media.

The 20-year-old bride and groom chose to wear his and hers Nike tracksuits at their reception in Black River Falls.

“We just wanted to be comfortable,” bride Alayna Tripp says.

The groom’s sweatsuit was all black with a hoodie. Alayna’s was white with a crop top.

But when photographer Sarah Gonzalez posted the images online, the reaction on social media was swift and mostly negative.

“Please don’t make this a normal thing,” said one comment.

But Alayna says those who attended her wedding didn’t mind.

“I was a little bit worried that our older guests would be like, ‘Oh, I don't know how I feel about that.’ Everyone, all ages, thought it was so fun,” Alayna said.

The bride and groom did stick with tradition for the ceremony, wearing a gown and formal suit. But once the reception started, off came the formal clothes and out came the sweats. 

