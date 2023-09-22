An Indianapolis woman was arrested after police say she confessed to accidentally stabbing her 1-year-old niece instead of a dog after her chicken sandwich was bitten into.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police responded to the report of a stabbing at a Days Inn on Tuesday night, according to a probable cause affidavit. When they arrived they found a 1-year-old girl with a stab wound in the neck, the court document said.

The 1-year-old was transported to the hospital in critical condition but was stabilized. The infant had to get stitches on her head behind her ear and sustained a fracture in her temporal bone but no injuries were life-threatening, the affidavit said.

Shortly after transporting the victim, police found the 32-year-old suspect, Sharon Key, hiding in a bush near the hotel, according to the court document.

Key was arrested and charged with criminal recklessness and neglect of a dependent that resulted in serious injury, according to court records.

Police allege Key confessed through tears that she accidentally stabbed her young niece instead of her pit bull.

Key told police that after returning from Burger King her dog ate her chicken sandwich, according to the affidavit. She then chased the dog around the room with a knife and when the dog jumped on the bed, where her niece was sleeping, she tried to stab the dog and instead struck the 1-year-old, the court document alleges.

“It’s stupid, and at the same time she’s a grown-up,” the victim's grandfather, Tracy Griffin, told FOX 59. “She should have known that baby was sitting right there. I want the book thrown at her.”

The suspect’s sister told investigators that Key has been struggling with drug addiction and has problems controlling her temper, according to the probably cause affidavit.

“This city needs to do better,” Griffin told FOX 58. “All they’re doing is slapping her on the wrist.”

The family said they wish the city would do more to assist individuals in need rather than letting them cycle in and out of jail, FOX 58 reported.

“I want her to be accountable for this,” Griffin told FOX 58. “My granddaughter will be scarred for the rest of her life.”

Key is currently in custody and has been awaiting her initial court appearance on Friday, according to jail records.