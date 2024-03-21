Woman Buys Dress by Jackie Kennedy’s Designer Oleg Cassini for $15 at Texas Goodwill

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:53 PM PDT, March 21, 2024

Jackie Kennedy dubbed designer Oleg Cassini, who died in 2006, the “Secretary of Style.”

A woman bought a sparkly dress for $14.99 at Goodwill. She thought the dress special, but little did she know, it was a part of the annals of fashion history.

The tag on the dress read “Black Tie” by “Oleg Cassini.”

Oleg Cassini was Jackie Kennedy’s personal designer. He is the designer who dressed the first lady for John F. Kennedy’s Inaugural Ball in 1961 in an iconic cape and matching gown.

The mother of two who bought the Oleg Cassini dress, Kansas Michalke, found it at a thrift store in Austin.

“I saw a twinkle out of the corner of my eye and beeline straight to the dress. I had no what I had. I just knew that it was fabulous,” Michalke says. “I just typed in the name into Google search and it popped up with a bunch of pictures of Jackie Kennedy and I was like, ‘Oh wow.’”

Cassini also dressed and romanced actress Grace Kelly. Marilyn Monroe wore his gowns, as did his wife, actress Gene Tierney.

Kennedy dubbed designer Cassini, who died in 2006, the “Secretary of Style.”

Related Stories

Mysterious Explosive Sound Has Residents, Authorities Baffled
Search Underway for Woman Missing on Hike From California Zen Center
Delta Pilot Charters Plane to Hawaii for His Retirement Party
Delta Pilot Keith Rosenkranz Charters Plane to Hawaii for Retirement PartyOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says
Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says
1

Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says

Human Interest
Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life
Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life
2

Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus
Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus
3

Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus

News
Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor
Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor
4

Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor

Human Interest
Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors
Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors
5

Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors

Crime