A Minnesota woman has been arrested and charged with killing her ex-husband after cops said his body was found under a shed in her backyard, People reported.

Karina See Her, 40, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of her ex-husband, Kou Yang, 50, the St. Paul Police Department said in a statement obtained by People.

Yang was last seen on July 3 and was reported missing by family members on July 23, according to People.

Yang’s body was found after Her’s neighbor complained of a foul stench coming from the backyard, according to reports. Cops went to check out the property and a cadaver dog “showed an interest in the shed's handle and door," The Star Tribune reported. Her allegedly told police that the odor was from pigeons she kept and fed.

Over the weekend, cops searched the area again and discovered the body, which was later identified as Yang by a medical examiner, authorities said. Police said he had been shot twice in the back of his head and then the body was wrapped in some sort of material. Investigators also found blood on the walls inside the house, which had been painted over, CBS Minnesota reported.

The couple’s marriage ended in February but they had still been living together. Investigators said that Her and Yang were working on the home to sell it and planned on going their separate ways once the property sold, according to CBS Minnesota.

Her, who claimed the last time she saw Yang was July 1, was arrested Saturday following the police investigation.

Cops say Yang's 17-year-old stepdaughter also called 911 to say that she believed her mother, Her, had killed him, People reported. The 17-year-old also said that she had seen a tarp covering a newly dug hole in the backyard on July 2.

Her was charged with second-degree murder with intent, not premeditated, according to Ramsey County Adult Detention Center.

Her’s bail has been set at $2 million. If convicted, she could face up to 40 years in prison.

She has not entered a plea.

