Woman Ends Up With Fracture and Concussion After Getting Hit at Charlotte Hornets Basketball Game

A Charlotte Hornets fan was at a game when she was accidentally hit in the head with a basketball. Isabella Fitz said she initially wasn’t sure what had just happened.

She was walking to the bathroom when center Christian Wood threw a wild pass which ended up hitting Fitz in the face.

“I got hit so hard in the head, I honestly had no idea what happened,” Fitz told Inside Edition. “When I stood up I was disoriented and my ears were ringing.”

She said her vision also went black. Fitz ended up in the emergency room with a concussion and a hairline fracture in her cheekbone. She also had swelling and red marks on her face, she said.

Fitz said her doctor told her that she won’t be able to return to work for three weeks. Fitz said she was also upset about what she said was the reaction to her injury.

“There was definitely a laugh from the announcers and a comment 'she seems to be OK,' but I took a basketball to the face,” Fitz said.

She said that another player posted about what happened after the game and he put a laughing emoji with the words, “it happens to the best of us.”

“By no means was that appropriate,” Fitz said.

