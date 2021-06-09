Woman Is a Surrogate for Her Identical Twin Sister Who Struggled With Infertility | Inside Edition

Woman Is a Surrogate for Her Identical Twin Sister Who Struggled With Infertility

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:13 AM PDT, June 9, 2021

Amy Fuggiti and her husband struggled to get pregnant, so Amy's twin sister, Courtney, stepped in to be a gestational surrogate.

Identical twins Courtney Essenpreis and Amy Fuggiti have always done everything together. Now their bond is even stronger, as Courtney is carrying Amy’s baby. 

For five years, Amy and her husband, Tony, struggled with infertility and IVF, including a miscarriage. 

“Courtney would say, what are we going to do next? What’s our next step?” Amy said.

They both say it was a no-brainer for Courtney, who has two kids of her own, to become a gestational surrogate carrier. 

“We’re so intrinsically tied that it was the sensible next step for all of us,” Amy said.

“As a sister, you feel so helpless and you feel so heartbroken with them, and so this is the easy part for me,” Courtney said.

Using one of Amy and Tony’s embryos, Courtney is now five-months pregnant — with her twin’s child.

“I just feel so blessed to be a part of her life already and to have the honor of seeing her into this world,” Courtney said.

Related Stories

Baby Was Carried by Surrogate 51-Year-Old Grandma After Mom Struggled With Infertility
Woman Gives Birth to Niece After Being Surrogate for Brother and His Partner
Surrogate Mom Gets Pregnant While Carrying Another Couple's Baby
Illinois Grandma Acting as Surrogate for Daughter Gives Birth to GranddaughterNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Cobby the Chimpanzee, Oldest Male in Captivity, Has Died at Age 63 at the San Francisco Zoo
Cobby the Chimpanzee, Oldest Male in Captivity, Has Died at Age 63 at the San Francisco Zoo
1

Cobby the Chimpanzee, Oldest Male in Captivity, Has Died at Age 63 at the San Francisco Zoo

Animals
Samuel Olson Death: Petition Drive Mounts to Charge Dad Dalton Olson in Connection With Son's Disappearance
Samuel Olson Death: Petition Drive Mounts to Charge Dad Dalton Olson in Connection With Son's Disappearance
2

Samuel Olson Death: Petition Drive Mounts to Charge Dad Dalton Olson in Connection With Son's Disappearance

Crime
Monica Decker, Connecticut Mom Missing for Over a Year, Found Safe and Now Recovering in Hospital, Family Says
Monica Decker, Connecticut Mom Missing for Over a Year, Found Safe and Now Recovering in Hospital, Family Says
3

Monica Decker, Connecticut Mom Missing for Over a Year, Found Safe and Now Recovering in Hospital, Family Says

Human Interest
Why Are Some People Using PPP Loans to Buy Lamborghinis? The Reason May Not Be Greed Alone, Psychologist Says
Why Are Some People Using PPP Loans to Buy Lamborghinis? The Reason May Not Be Greed Alone, Psychologist Says
4

Why Are Some People Using PPP Loans to Buy Lamborghinis? The Reason May Not Be Greed Alone, Psychologist Says

Crime
Samuel Olson Case: Theresa Balboa's Bail Increased at Court Hearing, Prosecutors Say More Charges May Come
Samuel Olson Case: Theresa Balboa's Bail Increased at Court Hearing, Prosecutors Say More Charges May Come
5

Samuel Olson Case: Theresa Balboa's Bail Increased at Court Hearing, Prosecutors Say More Charges May Come

Crime