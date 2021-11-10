Woman Records Scary Reaction After Consuming Spiked Drink in Wake of Uptick in Date Rape Drugging

With bars and clubs open and nightlife back in full swing, an alarming number of young women across the country are reporting having their drinks spiked with date rape drugs, and some are even recording the shocking effects after taking just a few sips, including a woman named Breanna who spoke to Inside Edition about her harrowing ordeal.

“I was on the dance floor, and then all I remember then is being on the couches. And I was literally laying on my friend, sobbing, because I'm starting to feel like something is wrong,” Breanna said.

She says she took a shocking video of herself crying on the floor and having trouble functioning after she was rushed home from the bar.

“Losing power in that way, losing control in that way, and realizing that someone had done that to try to take advantage of me is something I'm still processing — is something I'm still working through,” Breanna said.

Breanna says she only had a few drinks before it hit her.



"I hadn't had any hard alcohol at all, and then I was falling all over myself," Breanna said.

She says doesn't know who drugged her or how they pulled it off.

So how are some creeps slipping drugs into drinks?

One Wisconsin man was caught on security camera brazenly reaching over the bar and dropping crushed sleeping pills into a bartender’s can of soda. Parish Bennett was charged with reckless endangerment and tampering with a drink.

When Inside Edition caught up with Bennett at a court hearing, he admitted to the act.

“I'll admit to it, I don't have a problem with that. It’s just something I did,” Bennett said.

He claims he wasn’t trying to take advantage of the bartender, but that she had complained of being tired and he was just trying to make sure she got a good night’s sleep.

The bartender, Melissa Hladilek, says that’s ludicrous.

“If you're going to give someone a sleeping pill you hand it to them, you don't slip something into their drink,” Hladilek said.

Inside Edition safety consultant Steve Kardian says spikers will use all sorts of tricks to drug your drink, and that it can happen in a split second.

“Distraction techniques are big. So, just merely looking away, that's how quick it can happen,” Kardian said.

During a demonstration, Kardian showed how easily he was able to slip something into a drink by distracting our volunteer.

He says women need to be more vigilant now than ever.



"I tried so hard to prevent this from happening to me, and it still happened," Breanna said.

