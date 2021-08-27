An Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman, attacking her with a pipe and raping her after she answered a Craigslist ad to join his campaign team, officials said.

Paul Tay, 58, has been charged with first-degree rape, kidnapping and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

He is currently being held at David L. Moss County Jail in Tulsa. He is being held on $85,000 bond. He is scheduled for a video arraignment on Monday at 9 a.m. It is unclear whether he has an attorney or if he has entered a plea yet, according to the Tulsa County Clerk’s office.

The victim, who was not identified, said she responded to an ad posted on Craigslist, police said. The ad stated that she would be given a place to stay and payment for working on Tay's campaign.

The woman said that Tay picked her up in Bethany because she did not have a ride to Oklahoma City. However, when he picked her up, Tay drove to Tulsa instead, according to Tulsa police.

The woman said that when she tried to get out of the vehicle, Tay would not let her. Instead, he allegedly hit her with a pipe and allegedly sexually assaulted her, according to the police statement.

"Paul grabbed a pipe and hit her on her pelvis area as she was attempting to get out," police said the woman told them, according to the arrest report obtained by NBC News.

Tay ran out of gas in Beggs, police said in a statement. The woman said he then locked her in the car while he panhandled for gas money. The alleged victim said she was afraid to try to get out of the car because he had already assaulted her with a pipe, officials said.

Police said the victim said that once Tay had enough money, he drove her to his house near 41st and Toledo in midtown Tulsa, where he assaulted her.

On Monday, the victim said she convinced Tay to take her to Walmart at 31st and Harvard to buy hygiene products. Once the woman was at the store, she alerted a store employee and at that point was able to get away. Officers arrived and arrested Tay in the parking lot, police said.

Tay is running as an independent in the Oklahoma governor race. He has gained some popularity over the years for some outlandish and controversial stunts for publicity. Some include crashing live mayoral debates, holding up inappropriate signs outside of schools, or riding his bicycle with an inflatable penis attached to it, according to The Washington Post.

Related Stories