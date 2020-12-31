Woman Seen Attacking Black Teen She Falsely Accused of Stealing Her Phone in Just Released Surveillance Video

Newly released surveillance video shows what happened when a woman falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her iPhone. It shows the woman chasing the teen in the hotel lobby, before grabbing and swinging him down to the floor.



The video was released by the NYPD, along with a statement that declared the teen “innocent” and accused the woman of “physically attacking him.”





The incident was also caught on camera by the boy’s father, Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold. That video was widely circulated on social media earlier this week.The woman had actually left her phone in an Uber . She spoke to CNN by phone, saying she is concerned about facing charges."Of course I worry. That's not who I am. I actually try very hard to make sure that I am always doing the right thing,” she told CNN.Harrold played “We Shall Overcome” during a press conference, where he and his wife Cat Rodriguez demanded the hotel guest be charged.“No 14-year-old boy should be scared and threatened,” Rodriguez said. “They shouldn't have to feel scared or they are threatening anybody. I don't care the color of your skin.”

