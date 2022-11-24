Woman Surprised With Marriage Proposal as She Graduates From Police Academy

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:36 AM PST, November 24, 2022

A woman marking a significant milestone by graduating from a police academy was able to add a second life event to her tally that same day when she was surprised with a marriage proposal from her boyfriend.

It was already a big day for Stephanie Martinez, whose graduation from the police academy in Cleveland, Ohio, was captured on camera.

But there was more in store for Martinez.

She was summoned to the front of the class, as an official said, “Can Stephanie Martinez please come to the stage for special recognition?”

That was when her boyfriend, Cleveland Police Detective Christopher Porter snuck behind her.

Video of the special moment showed Porter getting down on bended knee and asking her, “Will you marry me?”

She appears surprised and overjoyed as she accepts his proposal, and her family, already ecstatic about her career achievement, cheers her on.

