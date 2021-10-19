Vermont State Police are calling the disappearance of a 22-year-old New Hampshire woman “suspicious” after she went missing on Saturday in Vermont, officials said.

Emily Ferlazzo, who was traveling with her husband in a camper van, was reported to have last been seen in Bolton, Vermont, according to a press release by the Vermont State Police.

On Monday around 7:15 p.m., concerned family members reported her missing, according to officials.

"The disappearance is considered suspicious, and there are concerns for Mrs. Ferlazzo's welfare," Vermont Police said in a press release.

According to police, Emily’s husband, Joseph Ferlazzo, 41, told Emily’s family in New Hampshire that the couple had been staying at a vacation rental in Bolton. He added that they had been in an argument while in their camper van traveling on the Bolton Valley Access Road at about 1 p.m., on Saturday, officials said.

Police said Joseph Ferlazzo further stated that Emily had left the vehicle and began walking along U.S. Route 2. He told Emily’s family that he drove to a convenience store in Bolton, and when he returned to the area where he had last seen her, she was gone, the release said

On Tuesday, during a press briefing Vermont State Police said they located Joseph Ferlazzo at a convenience store in St. Albans and said that he agreed to accompany troopers to the barracks, the release said.

Vermont State PIO Adam Silverman told Inside Editon Digital that Joseph Ferlazzo "is cooperating with the investigation."

The couple's dog, Remington, was found at the home of a friend of Ferlazzo’s unharmed, Silverman said.

"Earlier today, we were looking for Joseph Ferlazzo and the dog and we have since located both of them. We are continuing to focus all of our efforts and doing whatever we can to find Emily and bring any resolution to this case as soon as we can," Silverman said.

He added: "We encourage anyone who may have information or may have seen Emily or Joseph Ferlazzo in the Vermont area over the past few days to contact police. No piece of information is too small," he said.

According to officials, the investigation has expanded from the Bolton area to Enosburg and St. Albans, the release said.

Emily Felazzo is about 5 feet tall, 125 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing white sneakers, ripped jeans and a long sleeve black shirt. Emily also has a large sleeve tattoo on her left arm and a snake tattoo around her navel with the head in the center of her chest, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

