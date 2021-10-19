Vermont State Police have discovered human remains believed to be those of the 22-year-old New Hampshire woman Emily Ferlazzo Tuesday night. Officials arrested the woman’s husband Joseph Ferlazzo, who confessed to police to killing his wife, officials said.

Troopers said Emily Ferlazzo, 22, of Northfield, has not been seen since Saturday afternoon.

Ferlazzo agreed to speak with investigators, officials said. Police said he confessed that he killed his wife early Saturday morning inside their van in Bolton, Vermont. State police located and seized their vehicle in St. Albans on Tuesday.

“The information he provided was that he had killed his wife Emily. He said that he had done so in the town of Bolton in the early Saturday morning hours,” Maj. Dan Trudeau, Commander of the Vermont State Police Criminal Division said during a Tuesday evening press briefing.

"We did a search warrant here on the barracks in the van that Joseph and Emily were traveling in. We did find human remains in that van tonight which we believe was Emily’s.”

Ferlazzo is expected to be charged with first-degree murder and to remain in custody pending arraignment on Wednesday in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Burlington, according to a statement by the Vermont State Police.

Emily and Joseph Ferlazzo had traveled from their hometown in New Hampshire to Bolton in the late hours of Friday, police said.

On Monday around 7:15 p.m., concerned family members reported Emily Ferlazzo missing, according to officials.

According to police, Emily’s husband, Joseph Ferlazzo, 41, told Emily’s family that the couple had been staying at a vacation rental in Bolton, and said they had been in an argument while in their camper van and that Emily had left the vehicle and began walking along U.S. Route 2. He told Emily’s family that he drove to a convenience store in Bolton, and when he returned to the area where he had last seen her, she was gone, the release said

Earlier Tuesday, Vermont State Police said they wanted to speak to Joseph Ferlazzo but had been unable to find him. State police said they had worked to determine when Emily Ferlazzo was last seen by someone other than her husband.

Police later said they found Joseph Ferlazzo at a convenience store in St. Albans and said that he agreed to accompany troopers to the barracks. A detective who had been at the store picking up lunch recognized Ferlazzo and had brought him in, Trudeau said.

He said the couple's dog, Remington, was found at the home of a friend of Ferlazzo’s unharmed, Silverman said.

An autopsy is scheduled on Wednesday by the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death and to confirm identity, officials said.

