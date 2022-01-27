One woman’s hilarious TikTok mishap is highlighting why it’s so important to do your research before traveling to a new destination.



Olivia Garcia was on a road trip in North Carolina with her husband and mother-in-law when she saw a viral video on social media showing a stunning, snowy mountain town. The caption gave the location as Gastonia, North Carolina.

So Garcia convinced everyone to drive an hour out of the way in search of the gorgeous scenery.

The only problem — it was all a big joke.

Zack Keesee made the video as a gag. And those snow-capped mountains weren’t really in Gastonia, North Carolina, but actually in a small town in Switzerland.

When Garcia finally reached Gastonia, there were sadly no mountains, but plenty of gas stations and flat terrain — a far cry from the Swiss Alps.



“We all just laughed at the whole situation. I thought it was so funny that I fell for this Gastonia trick,” Garcia said.

“I'm not gullible, but I don't always do my due diligence and research,” she continued.

Keesee said he felt a little bad, “but I can’t say blame is entirely on me, as she said, she didn't really look it up.”

Nearly 6 million people have watched the Gastonia video.

