Woman Tricked by TikTok Video Drove to North Carolina Town Expecting Swiss Alps Scenery

Offbeat
By IE Staff
First Published: 6:51 AM PST, January 27, 2022

When Olivia Garcia finally reached Gastonia, North Carolina, there were sadly no snowy mountains, but plenty of gas stations and flat terrain.

One woman’s hilarious TikTok mishap is highlighting why it’s so important to do your research before traveling to a new destination. 

Olivia Garcia was on a road trip in North Carolina with her husband and mother-in-law when she saw a viral video on social media showing a stunning, snowy mountain town. The caption gave the location as Gastonia, North Carolina. 

So Garcia convinced everyone to drive an hour out of the way in search of the gorgeous scenery. 

The only problem — it was all a big joke.

Zack Keesee made the video as a gag. And those snow-capped mountains weren’t really in Gastonia, North Carolina, but actually in a small town in Switzerland.

When Garcia finally reached Gastonia, there were sadly no mountains, but plenty of gas stations and flat terrain — a far cry from the Swiss Alps. 

“We all just laughed at the whole situation. I thought it was so funny that I fell for this Gastonia trick,” Garcia said.

“I'm not gullible, but I don't always do my due diligence and research,” she continued.

Keesee said he felt a little bad, “but I can’t say blame is entirely on me, as she said, she didn't really look it up.”

Nearly 6 million people have watched the Gastonia video. 

Related Stories

Jordan Turpin Is Making a Name for Herself on TikTok After Surviving Her Parents' 'House of Horrors'
Health Care Workers Are Sounding the Alarm on TikTok About Having to Work With COVID-19
Kansas TikToker Named Marky Jaquez Dies at 21 From Rare ‘Butterfly Skin’ Disease
Jordan Turpin Went From Being Abused in a House of Horrors to a TikTok StarNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Who Was Griselda Blanco? The Story of the Drug Lord Who Sofia Vergara Will Portray in New Netflix Series
Who Was Griselda Blanco? The Story of the Drug Lord Who Sofia Vergara Will Portray in New Netflix Series
1

Who Was Griselda Blanco? The Story of the Drug Lord Who Sofia Vergara Will Portray in New Netflix Series

Crime
Georgia Mom With Rare Form of Cancer Says Insurance Will Not Cover Life-Saving Liver Transplant
Georgia Mom With Rare Form of Cancer Says Insurance Will Not Cover Life-Saving Liver Transplant
2

Georgia Mom With Rare Form of Cancer Says Insurance Will Not Cover Life-Saving Liver Transplant

Health
Melanie Ham, Crafter and YouTube Star, Dies After Battling a Rare Cancer
Melanie Ham, Crafter and YouTube Star, Dies After Battling a Rare Cancer
3

Melanie Ham, Crafter and YouTube Star, Dies After Battling a Rare Cancer

Human Interest
Janet Jackson Says Brother Michael Is One of the Reasons She Experienced Career Issues in New Documentary
Janet Jackson Says Brother Michael Is One of the Reasons She Experienced Career Issues in New Documentary
4

Janet Jackson Says Brother Michael Is One of the Reasons She Experienced Career Issues in New Documentary

Entertainment