Woman Who Passed Out While Driving Reunited With Passersby Who Saved Her Through Police Department Gifts

Human Interest
Inside Edition
Inside Edition
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:24 AM PDT, May 16, 2022

Last week, Laurie Rabyor was aided by pedestrians after slumping over her steering wheel. Now she and her saviors are being awarded a free cruise.

Last week, a Florida woman suffered a medical emergency while driving and was aided by good Samaritans.

Laurie Rabyor, a Florida seamstress, lost consciousness behind the wheel of her vehicle due to a mix of high blood pressure medications and a fasting diet, according to local outlet WSLS.

Janette Rivera, a coworker of Rabyor’s, flagged down nearby drivers for help when she saw the woman slumped over her steering wheel. 

Five passersby came to help, including Staff Sergeant Juan Chavez, and they were able to stop the car, retrieve Rabyor, and call for help. 

Thursday after the incident, Rabyor was reunited with the folks who helped her out by the police department, as each of them received a free Caribbean cruise along with a $2,000 gift card.

Related Stories

Good Samaritan Scales Burning Arizona Building to Save Children Trapped Inside
California Family Searches for Good Samaritan Who Helped 79-Year-Old Dad With Dementia Find His Way Home
Good Samaritan in California Killed Trying to Stop a Suspected Car Thief
Good Samaritans Smash Truck Windows of Driver Who Slumped Over on HighwayNews

Trending on Inside Edition

Tennessee Nurse RaDonda Vaught Sentenced to Probation, No Jail Time for Fatal Medication Error
Tennessee Nurse RaDonda Vaught Sentenced to Probation, No Jail Time for Fatal Medication Error
1

Tennessee Nurse RaDonda Vaught Sentenced to Probation, No Jail Time for Fatal Medication Error

Crime
Strangers Band Together to Help Unconscious Driver Drifting Into Oncoming Traffic
Strangers Band Together to Help Unconscious Driver Drifting Into Oncoming Traffic
2

Strangers Band Together to Help Unconscious Driver Drifting Into Oncoming Traffic

Heroes
Two Suspects Criminally Charged in Florida After Boat Balloon-Popping Video Goes Viral
Two Suspects Criminally Charged in Florida After Boat Balloon-Popping Video Goes Viral
3

Two Suspects Criminally Charged in Florida After Boat Balloon-Popping Video Goes Viral

Crime
Police Release 911 Audio of Shannan Gilbert the Night She Went Missing in Gilgo Beach 12 Years Ago
Police Release 911 Audio of Shannan Gilbert the Night She Went Missing in Gilgo Beach 12 Years Ago
4

Police Release 911 Audio of Shannan Gilbert the Night She Went Missing in Gilgo Beach 12 Years Ago

Crime
Woman Accused of 'Gaslighting' Husband Into Thinking He Was Senile to Steal His Fortune
Woman Accused of 'Gaslighting' Husband Into Thinking He Was Senile to Steal His Fortune
5

Woman Accused of 'Gaslighting' Husband Into Thinking He Was Senile to Steal His Fortune

Crime