The young woman who was with “General Hospital” star Johnny Wactor when he was fatally shot in downtown Los Angeles is speaking out about the harrowing night.

New video has been release of the slain actor during his bartending shift. The video shows a fun-spirited arm wrestling competition between Wactor and another bar employee.

Anita Gibney, Wactor's co-worker who was also in the video, has broken her silence. She was with Wactor as three suspects attempted to steal his car’s catalytic converter near the bar where they worked.

Gibney posted on social media that at first they believed that Wactor’s Toyota Prius was being towed because it was on a car jack. She said they “cautiously approached the men,” and Wactor “kept his cool as he always did,” and stated that it was his car and for them to leave.

“Johnny was between me and the man who shot him,” Gibney said. “As I heard the shot ring into the night. I shouted, ‘honey, you OK?’ And he only responded, ‘Nope! Shot.’”

Wactor “tumbled back into my arms,” Gibney wrote.

Gibney said she screamed for Wactor to stay alert and tied her jacket around the gunshot wound to stop the bleeding.

It was “too extreme of a wound for him to survive but my God, he fought to stay,” Gibney wrote on Instagram.

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell tells Inside Edition no arrests have been made in the deadly shooting.

The actor’s close friend, Micah Parker, has been speaking with Gibney. “Just hearing how he first stepped in front of Anita and then in his final breaths, just fighting. Fighting to stay alive is heartbreaking,” Parker tells Inside Edition.

Wactor was best known for his role as Brando Corbin on the soap opera “General Hospital”.

Gibney said she wants the world to know what a great person Wactor was. She said people should remember him as the “beautiful, goofy friend full of work ethic and values.”

“Johnny made you love him instantly,” Gibney said.