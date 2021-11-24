Woman Who Works Out of Her Kitchen Shocked at Bacteria Levels After Swab Test

Investigative
By IE Staff
First Published: 9:29 AM PST, November 24, 2021

Take this as a sign to give your home office a thorough scrub-down.

Like many of us during the COVID-19 pandemic, artist Lara Alcantara is still working from home. She even converted her kitchen into a home office and wrote a book while sitting at her kitchen counter.

But could the work space also be harboring nasty bacteria? To find out, Inside Edition swabbed commonly touched items, including her laptop, keyboard and kitchen counter.

Then we sent the swabs to IEH Laboratories in Seattle, Washington.

Five days later, it was time to reveal the results. 

The entire home-office area was covered in germs! The laptop and keyboard had a bacteria count of 140 million and the kitchen counter was even worse, with a count of 150 million. 

Experts say that's enough bacteria to make you sick.

Microbiologist and Rutgers University professor Dr. Donald Schaffner says lots of remote workers are eating and working at the same table.

“I think the home office can obviously be a focal point for microbial contamination. The levels that were detected give me some cause for concern,” Schaffner said.

Take it as a sign to give your work space a good scrub-down!

Related Stories

Are the Couches in Your Hotel Room Being Cleaned? We Enlisted a Professional Cleaner to Investigate
Issues With a Hoarding House in California Continue After Initial Clean-Up: Report
Beach Clean-Up of Plastic in London Turns Into an Innovative ‘Green’ Greeting Card Business
Dangerous Bacteria Might Be Lurking on Some of Your Kids’ ToysInvestigative

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Preparing for a Safe Thanksgiving Holiday Amid Uptick in COVID-19 Cases
Preparing for a Safe Thanksgiving Holiday Amid Uptick in COVID-19 Cases
1

Preparing for a Safe Thanksgiving Holiday Amid Uptick in COVID-19 Cases

News
80 Thieves Ransack California Nordstrom in Smash-And-Grab Frenzy Lasting Less Than 1 Minute
80 Thieves Ransack California Nordstrom in Smash-And-Grab Frenzy Lasting Less Than 1 Minute
2

80 Thieves Ransack California Nordstrom in Smash-And-Grab Frenzy Lasting Less Than 1 Minute

Crime
Waukesha Parade Rampage Suspect Darrell Brooks Allegedly Ran Over Mother of His Child Days Earlier
Waukesha Parade Rampage Suspect Darrell Brooks Allegedly Ran Over Mother of His Child Days Earlier
3

Waukesha Parade Rampage Suspect Darrell Brooks Allegedly Ran Over Mother of His Child Days Earlier

Crime
2 of 17 Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti Last Month Released
2 of 17 Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti Last Month Released
4

2 of 17 Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti Last Month Released

News
Russian Man Creates Solar-Powered Elevator for His Home's Balcony
Russian Man Creates Solar-Powered Elevator for His Home's Balcony
5

Russian Man Creates Solar-Powered Elevator for His Home's Balcony

Offbeat