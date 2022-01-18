Woman Wrongly Charged Nearly $10,000 for 1-Mile Cab Ride in San Francisco

News
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:44 AM PST, January 18, 2022

“I was shocked. I was, frankly, crying on the phone because it’s a huge amount of money for me,” Margarita Bekker said.

Can you imagine being charged almost $10,000 for an 11-minute, 1-mile cab ride? 

It happened to language interpreter Margarita Bekker, who had a cab take her from the Powell Street subway station in San Francisco to a restaurant where she celebrated her husband’s birthday. 

The fare was only $7.90, but she says she was charged $7,900 plus a 25% tip, totaling $9,875. 

“I was shocked. I was, frankly, crying on the phone because it’s a huge amount of money for me,” Bekker said.

She says she begged Bank of America for three months to fix the error. Thankfully, the bank eventually waived the charge. 

The cab company says the driver no longer works for them. As for Bekker, she says she's getting paper receipts from now on.

