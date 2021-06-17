Woman's Dismembered Body Found Near Camp David Presidential Retreat, FBI Says

Hikers made a gruesome discovery when they found a woman’s dismembered body in a park near the Camp David Presidential Retreat, the FBI said.

The remains were found over the weekend and FBI agents in Baltimore are working to identify the victim. Authorities said they responded to Catoctin Mountain Park in Thurmont Saturday after a portion of a woman's body was discovered by hikers, CBS Baltimore reported.

The hikers discovered a separated foot in a remote area not near any paths, FBI spokeswoman Joy Jiras said Wednesday. The rest of the body was located less than 100 yards away, though another foot and hand were still missing as of Wednesday, Jiras said.

The FBI released images of some of the victim’s belongings. “The woman had long, dark hair with braids. She was wearing a black track suit, wrist guard, and red Nike shoes. She was also found with a Puma handbag and a set of keys containing an El Salvador keychain,” the FBI said.

The cause of death is still pending an autopsy. The FBI said based on the condition of the body, it is unclear how long it was there. The National Park Service is supporting the FBI during this investigation.

The remains were found just a mile from where the presidential retreat of Camp David is located.

"Candidly, at this point, we don't have anything to indicate any relevancy [to Camp David]," FBI Supervisory Special Agent Richard Ruggieri told CBS News.

The FBI alerted Camp David staff of the discovery of the remains, CBS reported.

The FBI asked that anyone with information connected to the identification of Jane Doe or disappearance of a missing person in the last six months call their toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or 1-800-225-5324. Tips also can be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

Camp David opened in 1938 and was given the title of presidential retreat by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1942. It has been used by every president since. President Ronald Reagan visited the site the most with 189 visits, followed by President Richard Nixon, with 160 visits.

Related Stories